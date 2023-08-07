Man charged in fatal weekend shooting of 8-year-old girl in Chicago

CHICAGO — A Portage Park man now faces murder charges in the fatal weekend shooting of an 8-year-old girl on the Northwest Side.

Michael Goodman, 43, is charged with one count of first-degree murder in the Saturday night slaying of Sarabi Medina, according to Chicago Police.

Sarabi was shot in the head at about 9:40 p.m. as she was riding a scooter in the 3500 block of North Long. The shooting occurred shortly after her father purchased ice cream for her, according to anti-violence activist Andrew Holmes.

After the child was shot, her father tackled the gunman who was then shot in the face with the same weapon, according to Holmes and a statement from Chicago Police. Goodman was hospitalized in critical condition.

“When it happened, he returned from getting ice cream for him and her,” Holmes said. “He had asked her to go ahead and put up a scooter, and at that time they had noticed the individual on the street but they was trying to wonder what he was doing.”

Holmes said the individual was acting “erratically,” and neighbors saw him cross the street and discharge a gun. He said the father ran at the gunman and “football tackled him.” The gun then went off and hit the suspect in the face-area, he said.

Holmes said the father told him he didn’t know the suspect. He said police are still trying to figure out a motive for the shooting.

“They knew something was wrong with this guy,” Holmes said. “Didn’t seem to have it all, whether he had some mental episode or what we don’t know.”

Holmes said Medina’s mother was shot and killed in 2019. He said the shooting has retraumatized her dad, bringing back painful memories.

“It’s a heartbreaking experience for him,” Holmes said.

Wilfredo Cruz, 69, of Old Irving Park, said he read about the shooting in the newspaper this morning and decided to visit a memorial outside Medina’s home. The memorial contained colorful flowers, candles, princess balloons and teddy bears.

Cruz said he has an 8-year-old grandchild who also likes to play outside.

Story continues

”It’s unbelievable, this little girl just playing,” Cruz said. “Gets her life taken away like that — it’s crazy.”

Cruz said Portage Park is usually a quiet neighborhood, so the shooting is out of the ordinary.

”People move to the North Side trying to get away from the violence of some of the inner city neighborhoods, and then you run across this,” he said.

____