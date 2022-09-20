Man charged in fatal wreck

Arrest made.

A man was arrested and charged Monday after a collision between an SUV and a moped left a woman dead last week.

William Lorenzo Phillips, 36, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, driving while license revoked and failure to yield right of way, according to Shelby Police.

Zaida Ruano, 39, died Thursday at Atrium Health Cleveland after Phillips, who was driving a 2016 SUV, was heading east on Marion Street and turned left onto Dover Street and hit Ruano, according to police.

The moped impacted with the front passenger door of the SUV, according to police.

Lt. Todd Vickery with Shelby Police Department said Phillips was assigned a $10,000 bond and had his first court appearance Tuesday morning.

“There was no indication of any braking on the moped,” Vickery said. “No excessive speed appears to be involved, and no indication that the driver of the SUV was impaired in any way.”

Both Phillips and Ruano lived in Shelby, according to Vickery.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Shelby man charged in fatal wrecks