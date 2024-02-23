Man charged with fatally shooting woman found dead in Pulaski County home

A Kentucky woman was found dead inside a home in Pulaski County Thursday and a man has been charged with murder in the case, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a home on North Highway 27 in Eubank after receiving a report from an individual claiming their mother-in-law and father-in-law were unresponsive inside the home. The sheriff’s office said Doris Brock, 67, was pronounced dead on scene from a gunshot wound and James Brock, 78, was unresponsive but breathing.

James Brock was sent to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital for a suspected drug overdose, according the sheriff’s office.

Detectives later determined that James Brock shot Doris Brock on Wednesday after the two were in a verbal altercation, according to the sheriff’s office. James Brock was charged with murder after being served a warrant at the hospital.

An investigation is ongoing. The sheriff’s office said Doris Brock underwent an autopsy at Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.