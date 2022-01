Jan. 21—GOSHEN — A Middlebury man accused of killing a 19-year-old in Elkhart could face decades more in prison on a sentence enhancement filed Thursday.

Darius Thomas, 27, is charged with murder in the Feb. 5 death of 19-year-old Shamar Barnes. Barnes died after he was found with gunshot wounds to the chest in a parking lot across from a South Main Street gas station, and Thomas was arrested in Memphis the following month.