Man charged with federal hate crime in killing of Black man outside KC gas station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 36-year-old Florida man is charged with a federal hate crime for the July 4 killing of a Black man outside a Kansas City, Missouri gas station.

According to the Department of Justice, Sean Walter Tonkin, who was staying at a KC-area motel at the time of the alleged offense, was charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City with committing a racially-motivated hate crime resulting in death.

Family sues after man found dead, alone outside Kansas City-area nursing home

The indictment alleges that Tonkin, armed with a knife with knuckles, approached 41-year-old Jon Rone, a Black man, on July 4, at the Shell gas station off East U.S. Highway 40, just east of S. Noland Road.

Unprovoked, Tonkin allegedly directed racial epithets and threats toward Rone and ultimately stabbed him twice in the chest and abdomen, resulting in Rone’s death.

The indictment alleges that Tonkin attacked Rone because of his race.

Download the FOX4 News app on iPhone and Android

The FBI Kansas City Field Office is investigating the case.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.