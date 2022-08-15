Man charged federally with armed robberies of markets on St. Paul’s University Avenue
A man is charged in federal court with robbing three University Avenue markets in St. Paul last spring, the U.S. attorney’s office announced Monday.
Nicholas Antwain Dancy, 38, is accused of robbing Towfiq Grocery, Midway Grocery and Deli, and Global Food & Mid Market between May 27 and June 5, according to an indictment filed in U.S. District Court.
Charge allege Dancy used a firearm to threaten employees and demand cash.
Dancy is a convicted felon and is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition.
He’s been charged with three counts of Hobbs Act robbery, one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and one count of possessing a firearm as a felon. He was convicted of felony domestic assault in 2016 and 2020 in Ramsey County.
