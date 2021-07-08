Man charged federally in connection with shooting of 2 ATF agents, 1 Chicago officer

CHICAGO — Federal prosecutors said charges were filed Thursday against a Chicago man in connection with this week’s shooting of three law enforcement officers who were injured while conducting an undercover investigation.

Eugene McLaurin, 28, is charged with one count of using a dangerous and deadly weapon to assault a special agent from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The three law enforcement officers were fired upon at 5:50 a.m. while they were in an unmarked police vehicle on their way to conduct a joint investigation between Chicago police and the ATF, police said. Two were from the federal agency and one from CPD, authorities said.

The complaint alleges that a white Chevrolet Malibu followed an unmarked law enforcement vehicle that the three officers were riding in. The vehicle pulled up next to the law enforcement vehicle, and the officers saw the driver’s side window roll down. A man, later identified as McLaurin, fire shots into their vehicle, the complaint said.

McLaurin was taken into custody by Chicago police Wednesday at 8:35 a.m. and transferred to federal custody at 11:03 a.m. Thursday, authorities said.

McLaurin is scheduled for a court appearance Thursday afternoon.