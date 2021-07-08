Man charged federally in connection with shooting of 2 ATF agents, 1 Chicago officer

CHICAGO — Federal prosecutors said charges were filed Thursday against a Chicago man in connection with this week’s shooting of three law enforcement officers who were injured while conducting an undercover investigation.

Eugene McLaurin, 28, is charged with one count of using a dangerous and deadly weapon to assault a special agent from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The three law enforcement officers were fired on at 5:50 a.m. while they were in an unmarked police vehicle on their way to conduct a joint investigation between Chicago police and the ATF, police said. The shooting happened in the 11700 block of South Ashland Avenue, near a northbound ramp to Interstate 57 from 119th Street, on the Far South Side.

McLaurin allegedly told investigators he fired on the car because he thought it was being driven by a gang rival.

Two of the officers were from the federal agency and one from CPD, authorities said.

While conducting the investigation, the officers noticed that a white Chevrolet Malibu was following their unmarked law enforcement vehicle, according to a criminal complaint. The officers took down the license plate information, the complaint said.

When the officers reached the ramp of I-57, the Malibu pulled up next to the vehicle and the driver rolled down the window, according to the complaint.

The driver pointed a black handgun at the officers and began shooting, according to the complaint. All three officers were injured, and they drove to the Morgan Park Police District for help. They were later taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

After the shooting, investigators found the Malibu parked in front of a residence in the 200 block of East 89th Street in the West Chesterfield neighborhood, the complaint said. The investigators also found 9 mm shell casings on the exterior of the windshield on the driver’s side of the car that were the same type of casings found at the scene, according to the complaint.

Story continues

The investigators then saw a man matching the officers’ description of the shooter near the residence and later knocked on the door, the complaint said. They spoke with the man, later identified as McLaurin, who appeared nervous, the complaint said.

McLaurin said he had been with his girlfriend that morning. An agent took a photo of McLaurin and texted it to one of the victims who said the hair appeared similar but they could not make an identification, the complaint said.

Investigators then took McLaurin in for questioning, and he agreed to speak to officers. McLaurin told investigators that he began following the Chrysler the officers rode in because he believed it was driven by a rival street gang, the complaint said. He said a friend told him a similar car had been surveilling the area.

McLaurin told the investigators he shot at the vehicle with a weapon he purchased for personal protection, then disposed of it through a drain, the complaint said.

McLaurin, also known as “Gen Gen,” was taken into custody by Chicago police Wednesday at 8:35 a.m. and transferred to federal custody at 11:03 a.m. Thursday, authorities said. He appeared in court on Thursday afternoon and waived his right to a detention hearing. A judge set a preliminary examination for July 19.