Man charged federally with threatening former Baltimore health commissioner Dr. Leana Wen over vaccines

A Texas man has been charged in federal court with making threats to former Baltimore health commissioner Dr. Leana Wen over her support of COVID-19 vaccines.

An indictment against Scott Eli Harris, 51, was unsealed Tuesday in Maryland U.S. District Court, charging Harris with using a cellphone to send threatening messages to Wen in July.

“Never going to take your wonder drug. My 12-gauge promises I won’t,” Harris allegedly wrote. “I’m a 5th generation U.S. Army veteran and a sniper. I can’t wait for the shooting to start.”

He also allegedly used racial slurs and other offensive language against Wen, who was born in China. Wen regularly appears on CNN as a medical analyst. She could not immediately be reached for comment.

The indictment was handed up on Sept. 29, and unsealed Tuesday after Harris was arrested in Texas, where he will have his initial appearance. No attorney was listed in court records.

Previously, in July, Maryland federal prosecutors charged a West Virginia man with threatening Dr. Anthony Fauci and his family.