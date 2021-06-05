Man charged with felonies in robbery attempt

Jun. 5—Delaware County's sheriff said an Oneonta area man is facing numerous felony charges following an early Friday morning robbery attempt.

According to a media release from Sheriff Craig DuMond, a deputy was called about 4:30 a.m. to a report of an attempted robbery at a residence on Pine Cliff Circle in Davenport. The victims reported that an acquaintance demanded their cash, then sprayed them with a self-defense-type spray before attempting to strike them with a hammer. The suspect, identified by the victims as Elijah G. Vergari, 28, of Oneonta, had fled before the deputy arrived, the release said.

Vergari was later found and taken into custody in the city of Oneonta by members of the Oneonta Police Department and was turned over to Delaware County deputies.

Vergari was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted robbery, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of second-degree attempted assault, attempted petit larceny and unlawful possession of a noxious material. He was arraigned via a teleconference. Orders of protection were issued for the victims and, because of prior felony convictions, Vergari was sent to jail without bail pending further court proceedings.