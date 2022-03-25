Man charged with felonious assault in Middletown stabbing

Mar. 25—A man was arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly stabbing another man in the neck during fight in Middletown.

Middletown police responded to the 300 block of Crawford Street about 4:40 p.m. on a report of a stabbing. They found Jordan Kokaly bleeding and holding is neck, according to the police report.

Kokaly, 23, told officers he was fighting with Alan Keeney and was stabbed during the altercation. He said he and Keeney had a "long history."

The fight broke out at the corner of First Avenue and Crawford near a car lot and bar. Keeley was found located in the area and taken to the police station for questioning. Kokaly was transported to Atrium Medical Center for treatment.

Kokaly is expected to recover from the injury, according to police.

A witness said the incident began with Keeney walking past a Crawford street residence and yelling a derogatory remark. Kokaly then chased Keeney and the fight began.

Kokaly continuously stated that they had a history, and they knew one another and that they mutually fought. Keeney told detectives he accidently stabbed Kokaly, police said.

Keeney, 27, was charged with felonious assault and booked into the Middletown City Jail. He was arraigned Friday in Middletown Municipal Court, where bond was set at $100,000 with a 10 percent rule. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 1.

