Man charged with felony assault in Monday morning knife attack at Kansas City bus stop

A 44-year-old man faces four felony charges after he was arrested Monday for allegedly slashing a man in the face with a knife at a Kansas City bus stop.

Sterling Brown, of Kansas City, is accused of first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action stemming from an early Monday attack that put another man in the hospital. A warrant issued Tuesday in Jackson County calls for Brown to be held on a $100,000 bond.

According to court documents, Kansas City police officers were dispatched around 4 a.m. to 27th Street and Prospect Avenue when a person called 911 after witnessing one man stabbing the other and standing over him.

At the scene, the victim told police that Brown knifed him “repeatedly” and had taken his glasses, phone and ID. Brown allegedly had apparent blood on his shoes and coat, according to court documents, and was arrested nearby.

He allegedly had a small folding knife and property belonging to the assault victim on his person at the time, according to court documents.

During an interview at the hospital, the victim told police that Brown had been yelling and screaming at the bus stop for about an hour. He said Brown asked him for change, then a cigarette, and then a hug.

After telling him to stay away from him, the assault victim said, Brown allegedly threatened to kill him and his family.

From there, the victim recalled, the knife was swung at his face at least 15 times. He said he was kicked in the head roughly 10 times as he was on the ground.

Medical staff told detectives the man had cuts to his head, face, neck, ear, thigh, knee and hand. Staples and stitches were used to treat the deeper cuts on his head, according to court documents.

Brown was being held in the Metro Detention Unit in an isolation cell on Monday. Detectives did not interview him because he was sleeping and did not wake up when they attempted to contact him, according to court documents.

Court records did not list a defense attorney for Brown as of Tuesday.