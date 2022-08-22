Man charged with felony domestic assault on elder after incident in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN — A 25-year-old man from Canada was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault on a person over 60 after an incident on Green End Avenue on Saturday night.

According to a police press release, officers were dispatched to the area of Honeyman Avenue around 6:12 p.m. for a report of a male physically assaulting a female. Upon arriving on scene, officers located a female lying on the ground in front of a residence.

The female had apparent serious injuries and was bleeding heavily. There was also a male party on scene with blood on his hands, arms and shorts, police said. An investigation determined the 61-year-old victim was driving a car on Green End Avenue with her son, Houshang Azimi, in the passenger seat.

More: Newport teen Zacary Medina was murdered 3 years ago. His family is still seeking an arrest

According to police, Houshang, 25, began assaulting his mother while in the car, and she pulled off the road and exited the vehicle to get away from him. Houshang also exited the vehicle and chased after his mother.

Witnesses observed the victim lying on the ground and Houshang punching and kicking her to the head and body. The victim, also from Canada, was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital by the Middletown Fire Department, where she was listed as in critical but stable condition.

More: 'We worked on that for a long time': Hope remains Newport cold case will be solved

Houshang was arrested for felony domestic assault on a person over 60. He was arraigned by a justice of the peace and held at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston on bail of $150,000 with surety.

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: Middletown RI: Houshang Azimi charged with felony domestic assault