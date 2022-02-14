Man charged with felony domestic violence

Feb. 14—OXFORD — An altercation at an Oxford business ended with a man being charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Officers were called to a West Jackson Avenue business on Feb. 8 for a reported domestic disturbance. When officers arrived at the 2200 block location, they came in contact with a Dewey Wells, 54, of Oxford.

Wells was taken into custody and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center. Wells. During his initial appearance, bond was set at $10,000.

