Man charged with felony drunk driving

Dec. 22—OXFORD — Police charged a man with multiple drunk driving convictions with felony DUI.

Oxford police stopped a vehicle on Pat Patterson Parkway for speeding on Dec. 19. After the investigation revealed the driver had three prior driving under the influence convictions, Bruce Cannon Jr., 40, of Lafayette County, was charged with DUI fourth.

Cannon was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $10,000 bond.

