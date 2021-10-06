Man charged with felony for gas station robbery

Oct. 5—A 26-year-old man was arrested Monday night after he allegedly robbed a gas station in north Rochester.

Police were called about 8:50 p.m. Monday to the Kwik Trip gas station at 6413 Bandel Road NW for a report that the store had just been robbed. A store clerk told police that a man came in, walked around the store for a short time and then came up to the cash register to pay for his items, according to Lt. Tom Faudskar.

When the man was told the price of the items, he reportedly displayed something that looked like a gun. The store clerk told officers that the man lifted his jacket pocket, showed him something that looked like a gun and then pointed the object at the store clerk and said "give me all your money," the criminal complaint reads.

Officers found a man matching the description of the suspect about three blocks away and identified him as 26-year-old Johnathon Barron Kohrt, whom police said has no permanent address.

When officers arrested Kohrt, they reportedly found $391 in cash in his pockets.

Kohrt made his first appearance in Olmsted County District Court Tuesday morning on a charge of felony second-degree aggravated robbery.