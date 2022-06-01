Man charged with felony after school threat in Barrington

Jun. 1—Barrington police arrested an individual in connection with a threat about "shooting up" an elementary school on Tuesday.

Jon Tsoronis, 70, of Barrington was charged with criminal threatening, a Class B felony.

Police Chief George Joy said the police department received a report from a town resident that a neighbor had approached him and made the threat regarding "shooting up the elementary school," according to a news release.

As police officers responded to the town's schools, Joy met with school administrators and the decision was made to place all schools in "secure campus" status.

Police officers from Barrington and Strafford were dispatched to the school campuses, and officers from the Strafford County Sheriff's office also responded to the area. One officer was dispatched to the suspect's home.

Police located Tsoronis and took him into custody without incident at 1:45 p.m., the chief said. Shortly after, the schools were released from "secure" status.

"This investigation and the subsequent arrest were due to a Barrington citizen caring enough to make a call (regarding) a potentially dangerous threat," Chief Joy and School Superintendent Daniel Moulis said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

"We encourage anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious to please contact the Barrington Police Department to investigate," the statement said.

Grateful parents posted messages on social media to the police. "Thank you for protecting our littles," one mom wrote.