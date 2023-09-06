Man charged with felony after telling airline passenger he placed a bomb under the plane

A man has been charged with a felony in Florida for telling an airline passenger he placed a bomb on an aircraft, according to court documents.

Kenneth Lee Szogas, 62, was charged on Aug. 31 with disorderly conduct and threatening to place a destructive device.

Szogas was arriving at Palm Beach International Airport on an Avelo flight from New Haven, Conn., according to the arrest report. As he was preparing to exit the plane, he told a fellow passenger that he had placed a bomb under the plane they just arrived on.

The fellow passenger was not identified by police, but notified the gate agent of the threat immediately after exiting the jetway. Szogas exited right behind the passenger and confirmed with the gate agent that he made the threat, as police outlined in the arrest affidavit.

The public defender's office assigned to Szogas's case did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.

Sgozas is currently out on bail, which was set at $26,000 between the two charges.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Avelo airline passenger charged with felony threatened bomb on plane