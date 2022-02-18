Man charged with felony for used cooking oil caper at Puritan Backroom

Feb. 17—A 40-year-old man is facing a felony charge after allegedly stealing used cooking oil from the Puritan Backroom restaurant in Manchester last month.

According to a news release, the Jan. 23 incident is one of multiple cooking oil thefts in Manchester of late. Cooking oil can be recycled so restaurants store it until biofuel companies come to claim it. It can be valuable in large quantities, police said.

Phil Perez was charged with theft by unauthorized taking. Police allege he was the driver of the van and used a hose to syphon oil from a receptacle at the restaurant, the news release said.

Puritan Backroom is locally famous for its deep-fried chicken tenders.

Police said Perez was driving a red van with a temporary paper license plate. They are asking anyone who has seen a similar van parked near restaurants in the early morning hours to call them at 603-668-8711 or Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.