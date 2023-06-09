Man charged in ‘fentanyl trafficking enterprise,’ Lancaster County sheriff says

A man has been charged in what authorities called a “fentanyl trafficking enterprise,” deputies said.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office discovered there were narcotics in a home on Pheasant Road in Lancaster. They learned about it while investigating another case earlier in the week.

Several law enforcement agencies obtained a warrant to search the home, where they found 28-year-old Hasan Abdurrahmaan Rivera with two other people.

RELATED: ‘A crisis’: SC Gov. gets bill with stiffer penalties for fentanyl trafficking

During the search, agents found 7 grams of suspected marijuana, 0.6 grams of suspected cocaine, 119 grams of suspected fentanyl, and digital scales. They also seized two 9 millimeter pistols and an AR-style 5.56 millimeter pistol, along with various ammunition.

Agents found cash totaling $48,712.00 in a safe. They also found $4,290.00 in a purse.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office discovered there were narcotics in a home on Pheasant Road in Lancaster. They learned about it while investigating another case earlier in the week.

Rivera was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl over 28 grams, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. A judge denied him bond and he remains in the Lancaster County jail.

“The Task Force agents did an excellent job of digging deep on the other investigation to obtain evidence related to this substantial Fentanyl trafficking enterprise,” Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said in a statement. “They were able to pull together resources from multiple agencies to plan this very successful operation on short notice. I appreciate the help we got from all participating agencies which resulted in the removal of lots of drugs, drug money, and guns from the drug trade in Lancaster County.”

(WATCH BELOW: Woman advocates for speedier toxicology, autopsy results in fentanyl overdoses)



