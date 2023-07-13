Man charged in fiancée's 2012 killing refuses to waive extradition from WA

A former Erie resident charged last week with fatally shooting his fiancée in their city apartment in 2012 is fighting his cross-country return to face criminal homicide and other charges.

Anthony S. D'Onofrio, 35, did not waive his extradition back to Pennsylvania during a court appearance in the state of Washington on Tuesday, according to Erie County District Attorney Elizabeth Hirz.

Hirz said her office will now begin the process of obtaining a governor's warrant to have D'Onofrio brought back to Erie County to face charges in the death of Lexie Castile, who was shot in the head in the couple's West 24th Street apartment in the city on Sept. 16, 2012.

Investigators with the Erie Bureau of Police and the Pennsylvania State Police on July 7 filed charges of criminal homicide, first-degree murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and recklessly endangering another person against D'Onofrio in the death of Castile, to whom D'Onofrio was engaged. The charges were filed after investigators said they recently reviewed the case with Erie County forensic pathologist Eric Vey, M.D., who performed Castile's autopsy following her death.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook said Tuesday he ruled Castile's death a homicide last week after conferring with Vey.

D'Onofrio, who lives in Tumwater, Washington, southwest of Tacoma, remained in the Pierce County Jail on a fugitive from another state warrant Thursday. D'Onofrio is in jail on a "no bail hold," according to Hirz.

Authorities said D'Onofrio was taken into custody Monday morning at the entrance gate of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington. The base is home to the U.S. Army's I Corps and the U.S. Air Force's 62nd Airlift Wing. The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, military police from Joint Base Lewis-McChord and the Pierce County Sheriff's Department assisted in the arrest, according to Erie and state police investigators.

Investigators said D'Onofrio is a member of the U.S. Army. Information on when D'Onofrio joined the Army and how long he had been stationed at the base in Washington was not immediately available Thursday.

Lexie Castile, 20, seen in this undated contributed photo that was provided to the Erie Times-News in September 2013, was fatally shot at her residence in west Erie on Sept. 16, 2012. Erie police on July 7, 2023, filed criminal homicide and other charges against 35-year-old Anthony D'Onofrio, Castile's fiance, in Castile's death.

The incident

Castile was 20 years old when she was killed. According to police, she, D'Onofrio and Castile's 3-year-old son were in their apartment, a converted garage, when the shooting happened. Investigators wrote in D'Onofrio's criminal complaint that he called Erie County 911 to report the shooting at 12:31 a.m. on Sept. 16, 2012, and stated that Castile shot herself in the head.

According to investigators, D'Onofrio told them that he told Castile to pack her belongings and move out of the apartment the next day. He said he went to the other side of the apartment and assumed Castile was packing her things when he heard a pop.

D'Onofrio then told police he grabbed the gun, removed the clip, counted the rounds and noticed one round missing, investigators wrote in D'Onofrio's criminal complaint. Police determined there were 16 live bullets found on the bed in the apartment, and they located a spent 9 mm shell casing in a brown paper bag near the bed, according to information in the complaint.

Testing determined the casing was fired from a Glock 17 9 mm handgun found in the apartment. Police also tested D'Onofrio for gunshot residue, and residue was found on his hands and on the shoulder of his T-shirt, according to information in the complaint.

In October, investigators working the Castile shooting case reviewed the case with Vey. Based on the position of the gun's muzzle against Castile's head and the trajectory of the bullet, Castile would have had to significantly contort her arm and hand to fire the gun, investigators wrote in the complaint.

Investigators in January talked to people who lived near Castile and D'Onofrio at the time of the shooting. One neighbor reported hearing arguing and then a "blood-curdling" female scream at the time of the incident. Another neighbor reported hearing loud voices coming from the garage apartment at the time, according to information in the complaint.

