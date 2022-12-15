Man charged after fight outside McFadden’s on Pittsburgh’s North Shore sends officer to hospital

A local man is facing felony assault charges following a fight involving police outside of a North Shore bar that sent a first responder to the hospital.

Police were first called to McFadden’s bar for a large fight, but when they arrived it was over.

A city cycle medic told police he was standing with his motorcycle outside the bar when a drunk man, identified as Ronald Snoe, grabbed him and attempted to pull him over the parked motorcycle.

Police eventually caught up with Snoe while he was at another bar nearby.

That’s when officers say they tried to arrest him but he resisted and eventually kicked one officer in the chest and another in the face.

The officer says this caused his head to snap back, his nose to bleed and, as the officer describes, a severe headache that caused him to almost lose consciousness.

The officer was treated at the hospital for his injuries and has since been released.

Police said the entire encounter was caught on city cameras.

Snoe will appear before a judge this month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

