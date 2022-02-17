Man charged with filming sexually explicit conduct with minor

Feb. 17—PRINCETON — After an investigation by the West Virginia State Police, a local man is facing charges including use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct.

Chiron Ceropsy Cannady, 20, of Princeton has been charged with felony offenses including second-degree sexual assault, third-degree sexual assault and use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct, according to a criminal complaint filed by Trooper First Class K.A. Filer of the West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment.

An investigation was started Jan. 24 after Filer was given a Child Protective Services (CPS) case. The CPS case involved a female juvenile that had been "communicating with multiple adult males over cellphone and Snapchat, including sending nude images/video. The CPS referral identified one of these males as Chiron Cannady," according to the criminal complaint.

In the report, Filer said he was able to contact the victim's mother and asked her to come to the Princeton detachment. At the detachment, she told Filer that on the first week of December (2021) she found a video on the victim's cellphone of her having sexual relations with an adult male. The victim said it was shot on her cellphone, and she did not know if Cannady had retained the video or sent it to himself.

Filer said he checked the phone and its iCloud account, but was unable to find the video. The cellphone was sent to to West Virginia State Police — Digital Forensics Unit in Huntington for examination.

A search warrant was obtained for electronic devices belonging to Cannady. Filer said that while at Cannady's home, he found THC wax and "due to finding an amount of marijuana consistent with distribution, along with prepackaged marijuana and scale," Cannady was arrested for possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled substance: to wit, marijuana.

The electronic devices including cellphones were sent to the State Police forensics unit in Huntington, according to the report.

Filer said in the report that he observed the victim's forensic interview at Mercer County Child Protect. The juvenile said Cannady had "pressured her for sex" a few years ago. After later having sexual relations, Cannady asked her to send "naked pictures of herself on multiple occasions." The victim's mother said that she had found three videos on the victim's cellphone.

Second-degree sexual assault carries a possible prison term of 10 to 25 years in prison. Third-degree sexual assault carries a term of one to five years in prison, and use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct has a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

