Man charged with firebombing office of Madison anti-abortion group pleads not guilty

A threat is spray painted on the building wall near Wisconsin Family Action's offices in Madison.

MADISON – A Madison man accused of throwing two Molotov cocktails into the headquarters of an anti-abortion organization last year has pleaded not guilty.

Hridindu Roychowdhury, 29, was indicted by a grand jury in April after being arrested in March and charged with one count of attempting to cause damage by means of fire or an explosive. On Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Federal prosecutors accuse Roychowdhury of efforts to "terrorize" and "intimidate" by vandalizing and setting a fire in the Madison offices of Wisconsin Family Action last spring.

The incident took place during the early morning hours of May 8, 2022, a week after a leaked draft of U.S. Supreme Court decision showing a majority of justices planned to vote to overturn the court's landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion. The decision was ultimately released a month later, effectively putting back into effect an 1849 law banning most abortions in Wisconsin.

"If abortions aren't safe then you aren't either" was scrawled in black paint across the outside wall of Wisconsin Family Action's offices — a threat that was found by police while responding to a call that morning reporting flames inside the building on the capital city's north side. No one was in the office at the time of the incident.

An investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives determined the fire was incendiary and was started using a device that was "consistent with the appearance and components of a Molotov cocktail," according to the criminal complaint.

"To be honest with you, I knew immediately what had happened," Wisconsin Family Action President Julaine Appling said in an interview in May 2022, referring to her initial conversation with police officers.

"You know, you can disagree with me. And I don't mind being disagreed with. But to threaten the safety of my team because we have a different opinion on an issue — an important issue, I'll grant you that. That doesn't give you credence to threaten my life, and then turn around and damage property," Appling said.

Story continues

Nearly a year after the incident took place, investigators were able to track down Roychowdhury through DNA evidence and matching his handwriting in a separate graffiti incident.

After determining which vehicle belonged to Roychowdhury, investigators were able to match DNA evidence found at the firebombing scene to a half-eaten burrito he discarded in a Madison trash can.

In March, Roychowdhury was arrested at an airport in Boston as he was attempting to board a plane with a one-way ticket to Guatemala, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

According to court records, Roychowdhury is in federal custody. On Tuesday, he waived his right to appear in federal court for an arraignment.

Molly Beck can be reached at molly.beck@jrn.com.

