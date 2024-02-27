Man charged with firing at Collier deputies in 2020 found competent to stand trial

A North Naples man charged with four counts of aggravated assault on an officer after shooting toward deputies during a standoff at his home in September 2020 was found competent Monday to stand trial.

John Norman Coppell, 52, who was taken into custody after a nearly four-hour standoff Sept. 30, 2020, in the Willoughby Acres neighborhood, underwent evaluations Jan. 19.

The 2020 incident involved several dozens of law enforcement vehicles and officers and caused deputies to close off several areas of the neighborhood.

Collier County deputies were dispatched to Coppell’s home to conduct a welfare check after reports indicated he was suicidal, intoxicated and possibly armed with a firearm, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies called Coppell out of the home, where he had a handgun in his pocket and appeared agitated, court documents indicate.

Coppell walked back into his home and then fired at deputies.

Deputies returned fire, then set up a perimeter. After Coppell shot from inside the home a second time, the SWAT team responded.

Four deputies said they felt bullets pass close to them and were in fear for their safety and the safety of other deputies, according to the arrest report.

After the door was breached, deputies continued contacting Coppell until he came to the doorway. A K9 then took him to the ground.

After he was taken into custody, a search found three magazines with live rounds in Coppell' s left rear pocket, according to the sheriff’s office.

A handgun was on the kitchen counter and one empty magazine was near it, according to Coppell’s arrest report.

One shotgun was in a case under the bed in the master bedroom and more than 20 spent casing were scattered on the floor, according to the sheriff’s office.

Krier judged Coppell competent to stand trial after Fort Lauderdale psychologist Tesha Nelson evaluated Coppell on Jan. 19.

Coppell is next due in court April 11 for a case management conference before Krier.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: North Naples man who fired at deputies found competent to stand trial