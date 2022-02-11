Man charged after firing gun

Feb. 11—ASHLAND — Police have charged an Ashland man in connection with a shooting in the south side of town, according to court records.

No one was injured in the incident, records show.

Ashland Police were dispatched at 10:54 p.m. Monday to the 4200 block of Gartrell Street after the suspect's wife called in to report her husband had left the home intoxicated with a gun and a homeless woman, according to a citation.

The suspect, 49-year-old Thomas E. Connor, was located outside of the Bluegrass Federal Credit Union with the gun in the passenger seat of his car, records show. While police spoke to Connor, a witness on a bicycle rode up and said a woman had told him a man in a silver SUV had pointed a gun at her and then fired the weapon in an unknown direction, records show.

The woman later told police Connor had fired the gun by McDonald's on Winchester Avenue, the citation states. Connor admitted to firing a gun, but said he did so in his back yard into the ground, records show.

However, police found a spent 9 mm shell casing in his SUV, which matched the gun found in the SUV, records show.

Connor was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-offense DUI and other traffic violations. He is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $500 bond.

