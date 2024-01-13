Man charged for firing gun during domestic dispute in Rock Hill

The Rock Hill Police Department has arrested a man accused of firing a gun during a domestic dispute Thursday evening.

The incident occurred just before 4:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Friedheim Road.

Officers said Dryden Robinson shot into a car as his girlfriend was trying to leave following a fight.

ALSO READ: Man accused of shooting neighbor in neck at Matthews apartments

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Robinson is now facing three charges of assault, shooting a gun into a car, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

VIDEO: Man accused of shooting neighbor in neck at Matthews apartments











