Man charged for firing gun during domestic dispute in Rock Hill
The Rock Hill Police Department has arrested a man accused of firing a gun during a domestic dispute Thursday evening.
The incident occurred just before 4:30 a.m. on the 200 block of Friedheim Road.
Officers said Dryden Robinson shot into a car as his girlfriend was trying to leave following a fight.
Fortunately, no one was hurt.
Robinson is now facing three charges of assault, shooting a gun into a car, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
