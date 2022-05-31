Man charged with firing gun at woman’s car in Rock Hill on Memorial Day

A South Carolina man has been charged after allegedly shooting at a woman as she drove her car on Memorial Day in Rock Hill, police said.

Shifeek Saadigh McCullough, 25, was arrested late Monday and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, police and York County jail records show.

The incident happened Monday morning on Black Street, Rock Hill Police Department Lt. Michael Chavis said in a statement.

The victim, identified by police as McCullough’s ex-girlfriend, told officers she was driving on Black Street. McCullough shot at her while driving next to her car, Chavis said.

The woman called police and drove to the police department, officials said. The police department is on Black Street in downtown Rock Hill next to Rock Hill City Hall.

At the police department, officers saw that a rear window of the victim’s car appeared to have been hit by gunfire. Police did not report any injuries.

McCullough was found in a car outside his home, Chavis said in a statement. A weapon also was seized.

McCullough was free on bail from arrests in connection with 2020 gun charges, South Carolina court records show. Online court records show the 2020 charges remain pending trial.

McCullough remained at the York County jail Tuesday under a $275,000 bond, according to the York County Sheriff’s office jail Web site.