Man charged with firing several gunshots near home in Topsham

Dennis Hoey, Portland Press Herald, Maine
Mar. 11—A Harpswell man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly firing several gunshots at a woman's home in Topsham that afternoon.

Christopher Williams, 41, was stopped by Brunswick police after leaving the victim's home on Meadow Road, according to a news release by Topsham police Chief Marc R. Hagan.

Williams was transported to the Two Bridges Jail in Wiscasset and charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 300 feet of a residence, obstructing the reporting of a crime, and criminal mischief. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 11 in Sagadahoc County.

The incident began around 3:20 p.m. when Topsham officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at the Meadow Road home. By the time officers arrived, Williams had left the scene. His 21-year-old girlfriend was not harmed.

Topsham and Brunwick police stopped William's 2004 Chevy Trailblazer near the intersection of the Topsham Bypass and Route 1. Hagan said officers searched the Trailblazer and located an empty 9 millimeter handgun.

