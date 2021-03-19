Man charged with firing at vehicle

Derrick James, McAlester News-Capital, Okla.
·2 min read

Mar. 19—A California man was charged in Pittsburg County District Court with firing multiple shots at another vehicle on a rural highway.

Travis Brown, 27, of Riverside, California, was charged with shooting with intent to kill and faces up to life in prison if convicted, according to court documents filed in the case.

Jail records show Brown was being held Thursday in the Pittsburg County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

An affidavit stated deputies were called by a woman in the Indianola area who stated she was travelling back home from a gas station when she passed a Jeep and the vehicle began to follow behind her at a close distance.

The woman told deputies that she sped up to get away from the Jeep and when the Jeep passed her near the entrance of Canadian Shores, she "flipped him off," the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, the Jeep stopped in front of the woman and when she went to pass the parked vehicle, the driver pulled out a handgun and shot at the woman's vehicle approximately five times.

After speaking with the woman, deputies went back to where the alleged shooting occurred and found a "fragment from a pistol cartridge" on the pavement, the report states.

Deputies wrote in their report they located a Jeep matching the vehicle described by the woman in Canadian Shores and spoke with a man identified as Brown at the residence.

When told about why deputies were at the residence, Brown told deputies that a friend of his was the one that did the shooting and that the friend has since left, the affidavit states.

Brown said that his friend "Alex" was hot-headed and said when the woman drove around a vehicle instead of waiting like everybody else, the woman swerved at the Jeep before flipping the man off and that is when Brown said his friend stopped the vehicle, the report states.

He told deputies he asked his friend what he was going to do, with "Alex" saying he was going to "tell her to stop driving like that," before pulling out a gun and firing several times, the report states.

When asked if deputies could search the vehicle due to it being used in a crime, Brown declined and was then informed that the Jeep was being impounded as evidence, according to the report.

The report states after deputies sent a photo of Brown to the woman, the woman identified Brown as the shooter and Brown was taken into custody and transported to the Pittsburg County Jail.

Court documents state Brown is represented by Paul Northcutt and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing and disposition on April 19, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.

Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com

Recommended Stories

  • Officials: Man in critical condition after being shot by county police

    A man is in the hospital after a Baltimore County officer shot him outside of a police station in Baltimore City.

  • We now know the names of all 8 people killed in the Atlanta area spa shootings. Here's who they are.

    All eight people killed in the three shooting at Atlanta area spas have been identified. Here's who they are.

  • Demi Moore celebrates ex Bruce Willis' birthday and their 'blended families'

    Moore shared a family photo in honor of Willis' special day.

  • Rapper Lil Mama doubles down on transphobic comments and says she will start a 'heterosexual rights movement'

    Lil Mama, who has previously made transphobic statements, said on Instagram that she will be starting a "heterosexual rights movement."

  • I tried working out like Gal Gadot and Brie Larson for 2 weeks, and found Wonder Woman has the better routine

    I tried the fitness routines Gal Gadot and Brie Larson used to get in superhero shape to see whether the DC or Marvel actress has the better regimen.

  • Biden's Education Secretary just canceled $1 billion of student-loan debt for about 72,000 defrauded borrowers

    Miguel Cardona's first major act reverses a Trump-era policy, providing about $1 billion of cancelation for student loans related to fraud.

  • Former Cuomo aide says the governor once joked that he would 'mount' her if he were a dog: report

    Lindsey Boylan told The New Yorker that she was "grossed out" by Cuomo's comment and didn't reply at the time.

  • Joe Biden trips and stumbles three times boarding Air Force One

    President Joe Biden stumbled three times and fell on the steps of Air Force One on Friday, prompting fresh questions about his health. The 78-year-old - the oldest president in US history - appeared to struggle as he boarded the presidential plane. It was not immediately clear what tripped Mr Biden up the first time, but shortly after recovering he fell twice more before dusting himself off. Security officials, meanwhile, looked on with concern from the ground. The president recovered to give a salute at the top of the stairs before departing to meet with Asian American community leaders in the wake of the massage parlour massacre in Atlanta, Georgia. In November, the commander-in-chief suffered a hairline fracture in his right foot while playing with his rescue dog Major, requiring him to wear an orthopedic boot for several weeks. Mr Biden, who has said he uses a Peloton bike to keep fit, often makes a point of jogging in a show of his fitness.

  • Elon Musk said Tesla wouldn't exist without a little-known electric convertible called the tZero. Here's how the prototype car led to the formation of Tesla and paved the way for electric vehicles.

    The tZero, made by a company called AC Propulsion, led directly to the formation of Tesla and its first car, the Roadster.

  • Amazon driver quits, saying the final straw was the company's new AI-powered truck cameras that can sense when workers yawn or don't use a seatbelt

    The driver, identified only as Vic, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation that he believes the AI-powered cameras were a breach of privacy and trust.

  • How effective is the first shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine?

    UPS employees roll out first doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the UPS hub in Louisville, Ky., on Dec. 13, 2020. Michael Clevenger/Getty ImagesAs the COVID-19 vaccines reach more people across the country, some people have asked: Could we delay the second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to allow more people to be vaccinated more quickly? And, how safe am I after my first dose? As an immunologist, I hear this question frequently. The answer is that a single dose is very effective – but I would add that you should still get both doses. The issue is important, however, not only for your personal health but also for the country’s health as leaders figure out how to ensure there’s enough vaccine for everyone who wants one. Medical workers vaccinate medical staff members against COVID-19 on Dec. 20, 2020, in Tel Aviv. Amir Levy/Getty Images Good news from abroad A recent study in Israel showed that a single dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective, up to 85%. The Sheba Medical Center reported its experience with vaccinating its nearly 10,000 staff members with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination there started Dec. 19, 2020, which coincided with the third wave of COVID-19 in Israel. The researchers looked to see the rate of reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 disease after vaccination. By Jan. 24, 2021, 7,214 health care workers there had received a first dose, and 6,037 had received the second dose. Altogether, there were 170 cases of infection between Dec. 19, 2020, and Jan. 24, 2021. Of those, 89 people, or 52%, were unvaccinated; 78 people, or 46%, tested positive after the first dose; and three, or 2%, tested positive after the second dose. This is consistent with a reanalysis of the phase 3 clinical trial data reported in 2020 in the New England Journal of Medicine. In that study, the 52% protection from the first dose included infections that occurred in the first 10 days after vaccination, when one would not expect the vaccine to have had time to generate protective anti-spike antibodies. Using the data from the published study of the Pfizer vaccine, Public Health England determined that vaccine efficacy was 89% for 15-21 days after dose 1 – and before dose 2 on day 21. The range was between 52% and 97%. For days 15-28, or up to the first week after the second dose, protection from the first dose was estimated at 91%. The range for this was between 74% and 97%. A second dose would not be expected to confer immunity within that time. Bottom line So what do we know? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to get both doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. You should be reassured that even after a single dose of either of those vaccines, you have very high levels of protection after your body has time to build immunity, about a week. The scheduled second dose of these vaccines makes them even more effective, but at a time where vaccine supplies are limited, there’s a lot to be said about prioritizing the first dose for the most people. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: William Petri, University of Virginia. Read more:Delaying second COVID-19 vaccine doses will make supplies last longer but comes with risksA majority of vaccine skeptics plan to refuse a COVID-19 vaccine, a study suggests, and that could be a big problem William Petri receives funding from National Institutes of Health, the Gates Foundation and Regeneron.

  • ‘Unacceptable!’ Former FSU football star says he was harassed on a flight in Miami

    Dontavious Jackson had a bumpy flight the other day, TMZ first reported.

  • 2 Royal Caribbean lines to resume Caribbean cruises in June

    Two Royal Caribbean cruises will resume in June, ending a yearlong hiatus, but passengers 18 and older must test negative for COVID-19 before getting on a ship. The company's Celebrity Cruises subsidiary said Friday that its Celebrity Millennium ship will relaunch on June 5 from St. Maarten. Celebrity Cruises CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo said returning to the Caribbean “marks the measured beginning of the end of what has been a uniquely challenging time for everyone.”

  • Harry Lennix waited to watch 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' with his wife to see how he looked as a superhero for the 1st time

    Harry Lennix spoke with Insider about how he was brought back into the fold to restore Zack Snyder's vision for General Swanwick from "Man of Steel."

  • Jack in the Box manager stabbed after telling man to wear mask

    Police say the suspect "belligerently refused" to cooperate with a store policy that requires face masks inside the establishment, before stabbing the manager three times.

  • Hailey Baldwin says she 'lived enough life' by 21 to know marrying Justin Bieber was what she wanted

    The model and the musician got married in a New York City courthouse in 2018. A year later, they had a large wedding in South Carolina.

  • Prince William: Mental health, the complex subject that is close to my heart

    The Duke of Cambridge acknowledged on Friday night that mental health was a “complex” subject that was “very close” to his heart. His comments, made on the BBC’s Comic Relief, followed claims by the Duchess of Sussex that her own mental health concerns were ignored by the Royal family, despite repeated warnings that she felt suicidal. Both Meghan and Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey that despite repeated pleas, they had received “no help at all”, describing the situation as “desperate”. Mental health has been a cornerstone of both brothers’ work since they launched the Heads Together campaign in 2016, which aims to encourage people to talk to one another about their struggles. Their determination to shine a light on the subject made the Sussexes’ revelations all the more resonant.

  • 'Gone in the blink of an eye': Alabama family escapes minutes before suspected twister flattens home

    A group of about a dozen homes in Autauga County, Alabama, received major damage.

  • New York Times: Current aide accuses Cuomo of sex harassment

    A woman who currently works in the office of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he looked down her shirt and made suggestive remarks to her and another aide, according to a newspaper report published Friday. Alyssa McGrath told The New York Times that Cuomo called her beautiful in Italian, referred to her and her female colleague as “mingle mamas,” asked why she wasn’t wearing a wedding ring and inquired about her divorce. "He has a way of making you feel very comfortable around him, almost like you’re his friend,” Ms. McGrath told the newspaper.

  • I tried Martha Stewart's trick for the ultimate grilled cheese, and I found a way to make it even better

    I tried the famous foodie's hack for making gooey, delicious grilled-cheese sandwiches. The great trick involves a super-common fridge condiment.