Man charged with firing at vehicle

Mar. 19—A California man was charged in Pittsburg County District Court with firing multiple shots at another vehicle on a rural highway.

Travis Brown, 27, of Riverside, California, was charged with shooting with intent to kill and faces up to life in prison if convicted, according to court documents filed in the case.

Jail records show Brown was being held Thursday in the Pittsburg County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

An affidavit stated deputies were called by a woman in the Indianola area who stated she was travelling back home from a gas station when she passed a Jeep and the vehicle began to follow behind her at a close distance.

The woman told deputies that she sped up to get away from the Jeep and when the Jeep passed her near the entrance of Canadian Shores, she "flipped him off," the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, the Jeep stopped in front of the woman and when she went to pass the parked vehicle, the driver pulled out a handgun and shot at the woman's vehicle approximately five times.

After speaking with the woman, deputies went back to where the alleged shooting occurred and found a "fragment from a pistol cartridge" on the pavement, the report states.

Deputies wrote in their report they located a Jeep matching the vehicle described by the woman in Canadian Shores and spoke with a man identified as Brown at the residence.

When told about why deputies were at the residence, Brown told deputies that a friend of his was the one that did the shooting and that the friend has since left, the affidavit states.

Brown said that his friend "Alex" was hot-headed and said when the woman drove around a vehicle instead of waiting like everybody else, the woman swerved at the Jeep before flipping the man off and that is when Brown said his friend stopped the vehicle, the report states.

He told deputies he asked his friend what he was going to do, with "Alex" saying he was going to "tell her to stop driving like that," before pulling out a gun and firing several times, the report states.

Story continues

When asked if deputies could search the vehicle due to it being used in a crime, Brown declined and was then informed that the Jeep was being impounded as evidence, according to the report.

The report states after deputies sent a photo of Brown to the woman, the woman identified Brown as the shooter and Brown was taken into custody and transported to the Pittsburg County Jail.

Court documents state Brown is represented by Paul Northcutt and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing and disposition on April 19, 2021 at 1:30 p.m.

Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com