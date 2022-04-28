Man charged with first-degree assault in Pioneer Square stabbing case

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed charges Thursday against the man responsible for a stabbing in Seattle earlier this week.

38-year-old Lamar Bickham was charged with first-degree assault for stabbing a man in Pioneer Square on Monday.

According to court documents, around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, the victim was in front of the Morrison Hotel at 509 Third Avenue in Seattle when a man, later identified as Bickham, approached him and asked him for his name.

As Bickham continued asking the victim for his name, the victim ran across Third Avenue to the King County Courthouse to get away.

Bickham chased the man to Fourth Avenue, where the man fell to the ground.

According to charging documents, Bickham then ran up to the man and stabbed him several times in the upper torso and arms.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP

The man was able to get up and run back toward Third Avenue and toward a Metro bus driver, with Bickham following.

The bus driver saw Bickham following the man and told him to drop the knife, which he did.

Bickham then left the area on foot toward Fourth Avenue and the Yesler Way overpass.

When officers arrived, the bus driver pointed Bickham out to them, and he was detained in the 400 block of Fourth Avenue.

One officer noted that Bickham had fresh blood on his right hand and a small cut on his thumb.

Bickham was later transported to the King County Jail.

The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center, where he underwent surgery for his injuries.