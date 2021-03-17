Man charged with first-degree burglary

Mar. 17—ASHLAND — A burglary suspect caught in the act punched a man in the face because he knew "he would kick my a**," according to court records.

An arrest citation penned by Ashland Police shows Maxwell Heyman, 24, of no fixed address, broke into an apartment on Carl Perkins Drive Saturday afternoon. When the victim told him to get, police said Heyman drilled him in the face and ran away.

Patrol officers found Heyman in the parking lot of the complex, who told officers he struck the victim because when he saw him coming at him, he knew "he would kick my a**," the citation states.

Heyman has been charged with first-degree burglary, a felony punishable with between 10 and 20 years in prison.

Heyman is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

