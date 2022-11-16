Man charged with first-degree murder in shooting of 13-year-old girl last week in East Baltimore

Baltimore Police arrested and charged a 35-year-old man with first- and second-degree murder Tuesday in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old girl outside a liquor store last week.

Kelsey Washington, 13, was shot Nov. 7 in the 1400 block of East Fayette Street in the Dunbar-Broadway neighborhood at about 5:20 p.m., police said. Medics took her to Johns Hopkins Pediatric Hospital where she was in grave condition last week.

Washington was declared brain-dead Saturday and pronounced dead Monday evening, Baltimore Police said in a news release Tuesday night. An autopsy will be performed at the State Medical Examiner’s office.

Members of the Warrant Apprehension Task Force arrested Tavon Battle in Harford County on Tuesday, police said in the release. Battle was brought to Central Booking and charged with first- and second- degree murder. He is waiting to see a court commissioner, police said Tuesday night.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said last week that Washington was struck once in the head after a shooter fired multiple shots into a large crowd of people in the parking lot outside the Fayette Liquor Plus at the corner of East Fayette and North Caroline streets.

Harrison said the shooter fired into a car, which left the scene of the shooting.

“This perpetrator fired into this vehicle, probably intending to shoot who was in the vehicle, but shot a young person who was standing outside minding her own business,” Harrison said.

In a statement issued the night of Nov. 7, Mayor Brandon Scott called the girl’s shooting “senseless and tragic,” and asked witnesses to come forward with information.

“A child was caught in the crossfire of reckless activity fueled by petty conflict involving individuals who can’t properly resolve issues and individuals who have access to illegal guns,” Scott said. “We must continue to remove illegal guns and those using them from our streets while simultaneously investing in our communities.”