Man charged with first-degree murder in Boulder County shooting

Jun. 10—The man arrested in connection with a Boulder County homicide investigation has formally been charged with first-degree murder.

Anthony Robert Franchitti, 37, is accused of shooting and killing Nicholas Wilson, 34, at a home in Lafayette on June 2.

Franchitti was formally charged Wednesday directly in Boulder District Court with first-degree murder after deliberation, a Class 1 felony that carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole upon conviction.

Because he is charged with a Class 1 felony, Franchitti will be held without bond until a hearing on July 8 to determine whether there is enough evidence to continue holding him without bond and for the case to continue to trial.

According to an affidavit, dispatchers received a call at 12:48 p.m. June 2 from a defense attorney stating that a body with a gunshot wound was inside a residence at 12161 Flagg Drive.

When police responded, they found Franchitti and a female resident of the house already there along with their respective defense attorneys.

Wilson was in a bedroom doorway on the ground and was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy found three gunshot wounds, including one from a distance to Wilson's back and two more in his leg and arm from closer range.

Deputies found a pistol in Franchitti's motorcycle saddlebag at the scene, and the rounds had a red tip that was also observed in the rounds pulled from the body.

Investigators also noted several containers of bleach, a carpet cleaning machine and a mop and bucket with water still inside were at the scene, according to the affidavit.

A witness also told investigators the woman had called him, "hysterical," saying Franchitti had shot Wilson.

Both Franchitti and the woman declined to speak to investigators through their defense attorneys.

No information about a possible motive was released, but investigators did say it appeared the death was an "isolated incident."

The relationship between the woman and Wilson was redacted in the affidavit, though the sheriff's office in a release said he lived nearby.

The affidavit does state that a witnesses said Franchitti was "another boyfriend" of the woman's, and that he had threatened to kill Wilson in the past.

Franchitti's booking photo has not yet been released.