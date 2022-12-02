Man charged with first-degree murder

Dec. 1—OXFORD — A Nov. 19 shooting in Oxford left a man dead and now has another man facing a first-degree murder charge, police say.

The victim, Antonio "Bobo" Hargrove, died at the scene after police found him in the driveway of a house on Person Street near the Plummer Cheatham cemetery in southeast Oxford.

The accused is Curtis Antwan Person Jr., who was arrested in Henderson on Nov. 23 and is being held without bond.

Oxford police said the investigation of the case continues.

Officers from the Oxford Police Department, agents of the State Bureau of Investigation and officers of the Henderson Police Department were involved in Person's arrest. Henderson Police Chief Marcus Barrow said his department "only assisted" the other two agencies, by providing "additional manpower."

