Man charged with first-degree murder in fatal carjacking of Memphis pastor, records show

Another person has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Memphis pastor during a carjacking in Whitehaven.

The incident happened July 18 on Whitehaven Lane.

Memphis Police said Autura Eason-Williams was shot multiple times during the incident, and she died afterward at Regional One.

MORE: Funeral services announced for Rev. Autura Eason-Williams

According to an affidavit, video footage showed Eason-Williams drove her Infiniti Q50 into her driveway, and the suspects followed her in a Hyundai.

Two masked suspects got out and ran up to the pastor’s car.

The person from the driver’s side fired several shots, striking Eason-Williams, police said.

That suspect then pulled her from her car, got into the driver’s seat, and drove away.

Six 9mm shell casings were found at the scene.

MORE: 15-year-old charged with murder of Memphis faith leader, police say

During the investigation, police developed Eduard G. Rodriguez Tabora, 20, as a suspect, the affidavit said.

He was located on July 26.

Tabora gave a statement that he was with two juveniles when Eason-Williams was killed.

He said one of the juveniles was driving the Hyundai, and the other one ran to the driver’s side of Eason-Williams’ car.

He said he ran to the passenger side, police said.

Tabora said he was wearing a face mask and gloves and carrying a handgun.

After the shooting, he ran back to the Hyundai and fled with another juvenile.

He’s charged with First-Degree Murder, Especially Aggravated Robbery, Facilitation First-Degree Murder, and Employment of Firearm W/I to Commit a Felony, records show.

Later that night, officers found Eason-Williams’ car wrecked out at Lynchburg Street and Steuben Drive.

MORE: 15-year-old charged in Memphis pastor’s death could be tried as an adult, DA says

Two 15-year-olds allegedly involved in the shooting have also been charged with first-degree murder and other crimes.

Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich is seeking to have them both tried as adults.

Story continues

Juveniles between 14 and 17 who are charged with serious crimes are eligible to transfer to adult court and Weirich said she believes this case fits into that description.

A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with theft of property related to the fatal carjacking.

A 17-year-old male juvenile was released without charges, police said.

MORE: Second 15-year-old charged with Memphis pastor’s murder, DA seeks to try as adult

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: