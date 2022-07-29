Man charged with first-degree murder after intentionally running over woman with car, MPD says

A man is behind bars after allegedly hitting and killing a woman with his car.

The incident happened Thursday night just before 9 p.m. at Frayser-Raleigh and New Allen Road.

The victim was hit by a car and was unresponsive, Memphis Police said.

MPD later confirmed the woman had died.

One person was detained.

Friday morning, MPD said Quentin Cook, 41, was charged with First-Degree Murder for intentionally striking the victim twice with his vehicle after an argument inside the car.

The female did not survive her injuries.

The driver and the victim are known to each other. https://t.co/LpZXY9PFHM — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 29, 2022

