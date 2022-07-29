Man charged with first-degree murder after intentionally running over woman with car, MPD says

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
A man is behind bars after allegedly hitting and killing a woman with his car.

The incident happened Thursday night just before 9 p.m. at Frayser-Raleigh and New Allen Road.

The victim was hit by a car and was unresponsive, Memphis Police said.

MPD later confirmed the woman had died.

One person was detained.

Friday morning, MPD said Quentin Cook, 41, was charged with First-Degree Murder for intentionally striking the victim twice with his vehicle after an argument inside the car.

