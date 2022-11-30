Man charged with first-degree murder waives right to speedy trial

Nov. 30—PRINCETON — A man charged with first-degree murder in the 2010 stabbing death of a McDowell County woman waived his right Tuesday to a speedy trial so it could be postponed until early 2023.

Michael Wiseman, 56, of Welch appeared for a pretrial hearing before Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills. The Mercer County Grand Jury indicted Wiseman last October for first-degree murder in the 12-year-old stabbing death of his former sister-in-law, 36-year-old Crystal Cantrell, with whom he was having a relationship, according to court documents.

Cantrell's body was discovered on Aug. 10, 2010, in the Bluestone River along Gardner Road near Spanishburg. Wiseman had a relationship with Cantrell and numerous witnesses had seen him harassing and stalking her, according to a criminal complaint filed by retired Corporal A.S. Reed of the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment.

"The victim had made statements to friends that she was breaking up with the accused on the date of the murder," Reed said in the complaint, adding that Wiseman and Cantrell had been seen arguing along Gardner Road.

Witnesses said that they had seen Cantrell trying to walk away from Wiseman as he tried to "pull her back," according to the criminal complaint. Witnesses also stated that they saw Wiseman throw an unknown object over the guardrail, which was suspected to be Cantrell's keys.

Wiseman left the murder scene and returned to McDowell County, according to the criminal complaint. He then went to Ohio and Indiana, abandoning his Harley-Davison motorcycle. He did not return to his full-time job and never contacted his employer or fellow workers.

During Tuesday's hearing, attorney Robbie Dumapit, who is representing Wiseman along with attorney Joseph Harvey, asked the court to postpone the trial. Judge Wills granted the motion and the trial was rescheduled for March 2023.

Dumapit said that his client was waiving his right to a speedy trial. Wiseman is currently free on bond.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney David Pfeifer, who said he is still working on the case, represented the state at the pretrial hearing.

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

