Man charged with first-degree murder after shooting at local gas station, police say

A man was arrested in a homicide at a gas station.

On Nov. 8, Bartlett Police responded to a shooting at a Shell gas station, on Highway 70.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The shooting victim was taken to St Francis Hospital, where they would later be pronounced dead, police said.

Police were able to identify, Ramon McGhee, as the suspect in the shooting.

McGhee was arrested without incident at his address in Shelby County.

Ramon McGhee has been charged with First-Degree Murder, Especially Aggravated Robbery, Possession of a Firearm, and Commission Dangerous Felony.

