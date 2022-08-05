Man charged with first-degree murder after woman shot and killed in Frayser, police say

An 18-year-old man was arrested after a man was gunned down in Frayser.

The shooting happened Aug. 4 in the 2100 block of Whitney Avenue.

According to an affidavit, Memphis Police officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound inside a gray Honda Civic.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police the Honda was fleeing the scene of a shooting in the 3400 block of Trezevant.

Police located a man who said his sister ran into their apartment saying she had been arguing with a man in the courtyard of the apartment. She said the man threatened her with a handgun, according to the affidavit.

The man told police he was walking out the door when another man fired shots at him.

The witness ran back inside the apartment and grabbed a gun before chasing the other man through the complex toward the parking lot, according to police.

During the chase, the other man fired more shots.

He then got into a vehicle and continued shooting.

According to police, the witness returned fire.

During an investigation, Dequan Huff was identified as the man who shot at the witness, police said.

Huff told police he opened fire at the man when he saw him step outside his apartment with a gun.

According to the affidavit, Huff said he got into his girlfriend’s Honda Civic, and she was struck by the gunfire.

Huff is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, records show.

