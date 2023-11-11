Man charged with first degree murder after deadly shooting in Brandon: Deputies

BRANDON, Fla. - A man was killed near an Advanced Auto Parts in Brandon on Friday afternoon, according to officials.

Deputies say they arrived at the scene of the crime off of Highview Road and East Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard after someone reported that a man had been shot just after 4:30 p.m.

Officials say they found 24-year-old Gregory Hornsby and a man who was pronounced dead at the scene. According to HCSO, the investigations revealed that an altercation between Hornsby and the victim led to the shooting.

Deputies say Hornsby was arrested and transported to the Orient Road Jail for booking.

According to authorities, he is charged with:

Murder in the first degree premeditated firearm

Aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony with a weapon

"Murder is a heinous crime that should never be tolerated, and we must collectively condemn these actions," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. "In the face of this darkness, I commend the dedication and efforts of our deputies who pursued justice in this investigation. Their commitment to upholding the law and ensuring the safety of our citizens is a testament to the strength of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office."