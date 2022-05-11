Man charged with first-degree murder in connection with Falmouth shooting death

FALMOUTH — A man was charged with murder Wednesday at Falmouth District Court in connection with the Tuesday shooting death and police standoff in North Falmouth.

Tyler Gibbs, 23, was charged with first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm without a firearm identification card in connection with the shooting death of Kianna Barrows, 20, of Falmouth, in her home on Tuesday.

Gibbs pleaded not guilty to all three charges and is being held without bail. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for June 22.

Family and friends of Barrows were present at the arraignment but declined to comment.

Tyler Gibbs, 23, is escorted into the courtroom at Falmouth District Court for his arraignment Wednesday on a charge of first-degree murder, following a shooting death Tuesday at a home in North Falmouth.

Falmouth police responded to a 911 call at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday about possible gunshots at 49 Old Main Road in North Falmouth, District Attorney Michael O'Keefe told reporters at the scene on Tuesday. The 911 call indicated gun shots had been fired and a person had been shot, a press release from O'Keefe's office stated.

Police arrived immediately, O'Keefe said, and found a man outside the home holding a gun. Police entered the home and found the victim upstairs, who they determined was dead from gunshot wounds.

'Trying to be lean where we can': Record-high inflation makes Cape Cod living difficult

The man was in a standoff with local and state police and a SWAT team for hours, O'Keefe told reporters, before he surrendered and was taken into custody.

The surrounding neighborhood and nearby North Falmouth Elementary School were evacuated safely and no further injuries were reported, Falmouth Police Chief Edward Dunne told reporters on Tuesday.

The home at 49 Old Main Road in North Falmouth is where police found a woman dead on Tuesday. Tyler Gibbs was arraigned Wednesday in Falmouth District Court in connection with the death.

Judge Lisa Edmonds presided over the arraignment. Gibbs is represented by attorney Thomas Iovieno. Iovieno said by phone Wednesday that he did not have a comment about the case.

A GoFundMe fund has been established for funeral and burial expenses for Barrows.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Tyler Gibbs, North Falmouth, MA shooting suspect, charged with murder