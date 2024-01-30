Man charged with first-degree murder in New Years Day slaying in Fayetteville

A Fayetteville man was arrested Tuesday in the New Year's Day homicide of a 36-year-old man.

Omarion Malik Allen, 21, is charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy in the shooting death of David Earl Page Jr. The charging document states Allen conspired with another person in the killing.

According to information released by the Fayetteville Police Department, Page's body was found in the backyard of a Harris Street home about 5 p.m. Jan. 1 when officers responded to the 1800 block on a ShotSpotter notification.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crime scene tape blocks off an area near the 1800 block of Harris Street where the body of David Earl Page Jr. was found about 5 p.m. Jan. 1, 2024.. An arrest was made in the killing on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

Arrest records show that Allen was arrested at 11:41 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Enoch Avenue. He is being held in the Cumberland County jail without bail.

Page's obituary states that the Fayetteville-born man was the father of two daughters and a son. He is survived by his parents; three siblings; four nephews; two nieces; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Anyone with information in the killing is asked to call Detective S. Berrios at 910-703-6243. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Fayetteville/Cumberland County CrimeStoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477), visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org online or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for mobile devices.

