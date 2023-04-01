Man charged with first-degree murder in 2022 NW Ocala shooting death

Authorities have made an arrest in connection with the January 2022 shooting death of a 19-year-old man in northwest Ocala.

Geremy Navarro, 20, was arrested Friday, the same day a grand jury handed up an indictment charging him with first-degree murder. A judge on Saturday appointed the Public Defender's Office to represent Navarro, who is being held without bail at the Marion County Jail.

Navarro told the judge he plans to hire his own lawyer. His next court date is May 2.

The indictment alleges that Navarro is responsible for the Jan. 27, 2022 shooting death of 19-year-old Ferron Marquise Williams, who had autism.

After the indictment was returned, Navarro was taken into custody without incident and was transported to OPD for an interview. He declined to talk with detectives.

A crime scene technician works at the scene of the January 2022 shooting where Ferron Williams was killed.

Detectives said Williams was standing near the Hardee's at 908 N. Pine Ave., trying to access the restaurant's Wi-Fi network, when someone fired shots at him. Shot multiple times, Williams ran and collapsed not far from Northwest Sixth Avenue.

A crime scene technician snaps pictures at the scene of the January 2022 shooting that took the life of Ferron Williams.

First responders found Williams bleeding on the sidewalk, not far from Northwest 10th Street.

Police officials and paramedics performed life saving measures on Williams. He was taken to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital for further treatment, where he died. Officers said Williams did not live in the area.

Williams' family members were overcome with grief at the crime scene. They said Williams did not bother anyone and loved listening to music.

In the wake of the shooting, officers placed more than 30 small, yellow crime scene markers as they collected evidence. The area stretched about 200 feet, covering the spot between where Williams was shot and the place where first responders found him.

This was the scene in January 2022 after Ferron Williams was shot.

In a post on OPD's Facebook page, Chief Mike Balken thanked his officers for working hard on the case and making an arrest.

He added: "I also want to express my deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of the victim who have suffered a great loss. We condemn all forms of violence and are committed to ensuring that our community remains safe and secure. We will continue to work diligently to bring perpetrators of such crimes to justice and protect our citizens from harm."

