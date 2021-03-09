Man charged first-degree murder in death of 4-year-old boy

Mar. 9—FAIRMONT — Authorities have filed first-degree murder charges against a man involving the death of a 4-year-old boy.

Fairmont Police first arrested Walter Everett Richardson III, 33, on March 4, after a brief investigation into "a report of a unresponsive young child with injuries to his face," according to a press release.

When officers arrived at Richardson's home in the 1000 block of Green Street, police said, crews from the Marion County Rescue Squad were carrying the child down a flight of stairs. Police said they saw blood on the child's clothes.

According to the criminal complaint, the boy had "lacerations to his lips and broken teeth." The child's mother told police that her child "was healthy and uninjured when she left for work."

The child was first transported to Fairmont Medical Center on Locust Avenue, but later airlifted to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown for more acute care.

Police then arrested and booked Richardson on charges of malicious wounding, child abuse resulting in injury and transferring receiving stolen goods.

Two days after his arrest, on March 6, medical staff at Ruby determined the child "no longer had any neurological activity."

According to Fairmont Police, on March 8, the child's bodily functions has ceased. At that point, officials transported the child's body to the office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston for an autopsy.

Now, since the child has died, police changed Richardson's charges from malicious wounding to first-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. All of Richardson's initial charges have been dismissed.

At press time, Richardson remains in the North Central Regional Jail where his bond is set at $500,012.

