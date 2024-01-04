One man was charged with first-degree forcible rape, first-degree kidnapping, and first-degree sex offense on Jan. 2, according to a press release from the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

Christopher Xavier Adams was arrested Saturday in Jacksonville after fleeing from New Hanover County, according to the release.

Adams was previously convicted for assault on a female in 2023.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Man charged with first-degree rape in New Hanover County