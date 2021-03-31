Man charged with five counts of sex, drug offenses
Mar. 31—A Lexington man was arrested in Madison County for a Fayette County issued complaint warrant that charges Qassem Mohamad, 20, with five charges of prohibited use of an electronic device to procure a minor for sex offenses, two charges of first offense of distribution of obscene matter of a minor, first offense, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) and possession of marijuana.
According to a complaint warrant, Mohamad's Instagram account messages were procured for another investigation and it was discovered Mohamad was messaging at least five minors — who stated they were minors — regarding sexual intercourse.
In once instance, Mohamad messages a 15-year-old female asking how old she is.
She replied, telling her age, and Mohamad wrote back, "That is fine with me if it is fine with you."
According to the citation, he tells the minor that "age don't matter" and that it was "up to her."
Despite knowing the child was underage, he continued to engage in conversation about intercourse.
The warrant details at least three additional accounts of attempting to convince children that "age does not matter" and stating his desires to preform oral sex on the victims.
He was arrested at the Redi Mart on Lexington Road and taken to the Madison County Detention Center where he remained according to online jail records.
Second accomplice named in weapons theft
Frank Payne, 62, East Irvine Street, Richmond, faces multiple charges after he was found on surveillance footage helping to move a safe full of weapons.
On March 27, officers with Richmond Police were called back to a residence where they discovered the resident deceased, and were notified the home had since been burglarized.
According to a police citation, 13 firearms, several boxes of ammunition, a Charter Arms box with a rifle stock, Remington gun cleaning kit, several machetes, gun boxes, and other items had been stolen from a gun safe inside the home.
Upon investigation, nearby surveillance footage showed Joseph Applegate, 57, Bluegrass Drive, Richmond, and Payne entering the residence, removing the safe, and loading the safe into a truck. Officers were able to locate the ammunition, a Charter Arms box with rifle stock, Remington gun safe and the machetes inside Applegate's residence.
According to the citation, Payne exercised control over the 13 firearms and other items. It is believed the other firearms and safe have been hidden or discarded.
The citation also stated that Payne hid or discarded the weapons and they have yet to be discovered by police.
Payne is charged with first-degree burglary, theft of a firearm, theft or unlawful taking of all others $500 or more but under $10,000, and tampering with physical evidence. He was taken to the MCDC and released on Monday at 10:30 a.m. according to online jail records.
Other arrests include:
—Sabrina Neely, 33, McKee, first offense, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), buy or possess drug paraphernalia, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
—Spencer Perrin, 33, Lombardy Street, Richmond, operating a vehicle under a suspended or revoked license, no registration plates, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first offense of failure of owner to maintain required insurance, and rear license plate was not illuminated.
—Dorthy Agee, 46, homeless, three charges of failure to appear, second-degree escape, and tampering with prisoner monitoring device.
The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.