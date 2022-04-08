Man charged with fleeing on foot

Apr. 8—GREENUP — A Greenup man was charged Sunday morning after jogging from the law and hiding underneath a house, court records show.

A citation filed in Greenup County District Court shows 40-year-old Charles Bays was wanted on a warrant at the time of the incident. When a Greenup patrolman found Bays in a parking lot in the 400 block of Washington Street, Bays took off on foot and ran behind a house, records show.

After poking around for Bays, the officer found him hiding out in the crawl space, records show.

Bays has been charged with second-degree fleeing on foot, a misdemeanor.

Bays is currently being held on a probation violation at the Greenup County Detention Center.