Man charged after fleeing officers on foot
Mar. 4—A Berea man is facing several charges after he attempted to flee from officers from an antique mall.
Anthony Clemmons, 37, Berea, was charged with resisting arrest, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin/first offense), third-degree criminal mischief, and tampering with physical evidence after Richmond police arrested him on Feb. 25.
According to a citation, an officer responded to the area in reference to Clemmons and a female acting suspiciously.
When the officer arrived, Clemmons was found inside Todd's Antique Mall.
He failed to stop when the officer gave him a verbal command. He was then stopped at the exit of the business by another officer.
On exiting the store, Clemmons tried to flee from officers again. He refused to listen to the officers' commands and allegedly began to resist the officers actively.
He broke free and began to flee on foot.
A taser was deployed but failed to stop Clemmons. Officers pursued Clemmons on foot and physically assisted him to the ground. Once detained, Clemmons kicked his shoe off and attempted to damage alleged heroin which fell out of his shoe.
Other arrests include:
Courtney Martin, 25, Paint Lick, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (Heroin/first offense).
Joshua Isaacs, 33, Richmond, operating on a suspended or revoked operating license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or a substance (189A.010(1E0)/first offense), failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance card, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), buying or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kelly Cheeks, 47, Mount Vernon, public intoxication under a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), buying or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lindsey Robinson, 22, Richmond, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin/first offense).
Chad Lear, 39, Paint Lick, careless driving, no registration plates, no registration receipt, license to be in possession, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
Jonathan Owen, 39, Richmond, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, buying or possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (189A.010(1C)/first offense), a prescription container of a substance not in the proper container (first offense).
Jerry McGee, 50, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place (third or more in 12 months), fourth-degree assault (no visible injury).
Jill North, 48, Simpsonville, speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the limit, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (189A.010(1D)/second offense), possession of marijuana, buying or possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, improper passing, failure to or improper signal, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belts.
Ashton Clark, 20, Berea, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin/first offense), buying or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Danny Bustle, 52, Berea, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), buying or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jon Southern, 33, Richmond, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), first-degree promoting contraband.
Timera Neal, 27, Irvine, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), buying or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Branden Murphy, 32, Richmond, trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin/first offense), conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance (first offense), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, giving an officer false identifying information.
Darren Bennett, 41, Mount Vernon, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (189A.0101(1C)/first offense/aggravated circumstance), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), theft by unlawful taking or distributing (shoplifting up to $500).
Ericka Deakins, 31, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree promoting contraband, drug paraphernalia.
The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.