Man charged after fleeing officers on foot

Destinee Ott, Richmond Register, Ky.
·4 min read

Mar. 4—A Berea man is facing several charges after he attempted to flee from officers from an antique mall.

Anthony Clemmons, 37, Berea, was charged with resisting arrest, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin/first offense), third-degree criminal mischief, and tampering with physical evidence after Richmond police arrested him on Feb. 25.

According to a citation, an officer responded to the area in reference to Clemmons and a female acting suspiciously.

When the officer arrived, Clemmons was found inside Todd's Antique Mall.

He failed to stop when the officer gave him a verbal command. He was then stopped at the exit of the business by another officer.

On exiting the store, Clemmons tried to flee from officers again. He refused to listen to the officers' commands and allegedly began to resist the officers actively.

He broke free and began to flee on foot.

A taser was deployed but failed to stop Clemmons. Officers pursued Clemmons on foot and physically assisted him to the ground. Once detained, Clemmons kicked his shoe off and attempted to damage alleged heroin which fell out of his shoe.

Other arrests include:

Courtney Martin, 25, Paint Lick, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (Heroin/first offense).

Joshua Isaacs, 33, Richmond, operating on a suspended or revoked operating license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or a substance (189A.010(1E0)/first offense), failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance card, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), buying or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kelly Cheeks, 47, Mount Vernon, public intoxication under a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), buying or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lindsey Robinson, 22, Richmond, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin/first offense).

Chad Lear, 39, Paint Lick, careless driving, no registration plates, no registration receipt, license to be in possession, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).

Jonathan Owen, 39, Richmond, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, buying or possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (189A.010(1C)/first offense), a prescription container of a substance not in the proper container (first offense).

Jerry McGee, 50, Richmond, alcohol intoxication in a public place (third or more in 12 months), fourth-degree assault (no visible injury).

Jill North, 48, Simpsonville, speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the limit, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (189A.010(1D)/second offense), possession of marijuana, buying or possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, improper passing, failure to or improper signal, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belts.

Ashton Clark, 20, Berea, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin/first offense), buying or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Danny Bustle, 52, Berea, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), buying or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jon Southern, 33, Richmond, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), first-degree promoting contraband.

Timera Neal, 27, Irvine, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine/first offense), buying or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Branden Murphy, 32, Richmond, trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin/first offense), conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance (first offense), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, giving an officer false identifying information.

Darren Bennett, 41, Mount Vernon, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (189A.0101(1C)/first offense/aggravated circumstance), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), theft by unlawful taking or distributing (shoplifting up to $500).

Ericka Deakins, 31, Richmond, possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first-degree promoting contraband, drug paraphernalia.

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Recommended Stories

  • Curfew and market closures for Nigerian town of kidnapped girls

    Authorities in Nigeria's Zamfara state have declared a curfew and shut market activities after violence marred the return of hundreds of kidnapped schoolgirls to their families, a state spokesman said on Thursday. Zamfara state spokesman Sulaiman Tunau Anka called it "unfortunate civil disobedience" and said the governor had imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the town, Jangebe, to prevent a further breach of the peace. Anka also said market activities would be suspended until further notice, as authorities had uncovered "strong evidence" that these activities had aided and abetted bandits.

  • EXPLAINER: Pope's risky Iraq trip aims to boost Christians

    Pope Francis is pushing ahead with the first papal trip to Iraq despite rising coronavirus infections, hoping to encourage the country’s dwindling number of Christians who were violently persecuted during the Islamic State's insurgency while seeking to boost ties with the Shiite Muslim world. Security is a concern for the March 5-8 visit, given the continued presence of rogue Shiite militias and fresh rocket attacks. Francis, who relishes plunging into crowds and zipping around in his popemobile, is expected to travel in an armored car with a sizeable security detail. The Vatican hopes the measures will have the dual effect of protecting the pope while discouraging contagion-inducing crowds.

  • ‘Textbook voter suppression’: How Trump’s stolen election lies are shaping the future of democracy

    Republicans in 43 states have introduced more than 250 bills restricting voting rights, underscoring urgency in Congress to pass sweeping elections legislation, Alex Woodward reports

  • Former CIA chief says he is ‘increasingly embarrassed’ to be a white man

    John Brennan says ‘there are so few Republicans in Congress who value truth, honesty, and integrity’

  • Barrett authors first U.S. Supreme Court ruling, a loss for environmentalists

    Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday authored her first ruling since joining the U.S. Supreme Court in October as the court handed a defeat to an environmental group seeking access to government documents. In the 7-2 ruling, the justices sided with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, thwarting an effort by the Sierra Club to obtain documents concerning a regulation finalized in 2014 relating to power plants. Barrett and the court's other five conservative justices were joined by liberal Justice Elena Kagan in the majority, with liberals Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor in dissent.

  • How much YouTube pays influencers for 100,000, 1 million, and 150 million views, according to top creators

    We spoke with creators on YouTube who broke down how much money they've made on a single video from Google.

  • Trump wants revenge on Alaska's Sen. Murkowski. His advisers think he won't follow through because the flight is too long.

    Don't bet on former President Donald Trump traveling to campaign against Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) — and not because of any sudden change of heart. A new report from The Washington Post discusses the Alaska Republican's influence during President Biden's administration, as well as the fact that Trump is "vowing publicly and privately to work to oust her" as she seeks a fourth Senate term in 2022. Murkowski was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial, and she's reportedly "higher on his list of enemies" than other lawmakers, coming in just under Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) At the same time, the Post reports that while Trump "does want to spend money against" Murkowski, some "people in his circle doubt, though, that he will be as much of a potent force in the race because traveling to campaign against her would require such a long flight, which Trump generally avoids." There's also the fact that, the Post says, Trump's advisers "recognize the complexity of winning in Alaska," which uses ranked-choice voting, though the report adds that it's likely Murkowski will face pro-Trump opposition in the race in some form. Trump recently went after Murkowski during his first speech since leaving office at the Conservative Political Action Conference, naming her while he slammed a series of Republican "grandstanders" and called on supporters to "get rid of them all." Murkowski has defended her vote to impeach Trump, saying she couldn't "be afraid of" the political repercussions and that if Alaska voters decide that "because I did not support my party that I can no longer serve them in the United States Senate, then so be it." More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceWandaVision's Paul Bettany confirms he was trolling Marvel fans about highly-anticipated cameoJoe Biden just yanked away stimulus checks from 17 million Americans

  • Capitol riot's 'QAnon Shaman' defends himself by claiming he 'stopped somebody from stealing muffins'

    A suspect charged in the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building is speaking from jail in a new interview — and offering a unique defense positioning himself as simply a savior of baked goods. Jacob Chansley, the Capitol riot suspect who refers to himself as the "QAnon Shaman" and was photographed during the insurrection wearing fur and horns, spoke with 60 Minutes in an interview broadcast Thursday, in which he claimed his "actions were not an attack on this country" as he faces up to 20 years in prison for them. "I sang a song, and that's a part of shamanism," he said. "...I also stopped people from stealing and vandalizing that sacred space, the Senate, okay. I actually stopped somebody from stealing muffins out of the break room." Chansley neglected to mention the fact that, during the deadly insurrection, he allegedly left a threatening note for former Vice President Mike Pence warning, "It's only a matter of time, justice is coming." He was charged with "knowingly entering or remaining in" a restricted building and "violent entry and disorderly conduct," and prosecutors noted he carried around "a spear, approximately 6 feet in length," during the riot. Prosecutors have also said he "incited fellow Trump supporters rioting inside the Capitol building and disobeyed police orders," The Wall Street Journal reports. Despite this, Chansley, who said he regrets "entering that building," bemoaned the fact that former President Donald Trump never pardoned him or any of the other Capitol rioters, telling 60 Minutes this "wounded me so deeply" and "disappointed me so greatly." Still, Chansley added that even though he didn't get the pardon he wanted, he still doesn't regret his loyalty to Trump. The "QAnon Shaman" of the January 6th attack on the Capitol tells his story for the first time from jail, as he faces up to 20 years behind bars. Jacob Chansley spoke with @60minutes+'s @LaurieSegall pic.twitter.com/uhUuFNHRvf — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 4, 2021 More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceWandaVision's Paul Bettany confirms he was trolling Marvel fans about highly-anticipated cameoJoe Biden just yanked away stimulus checks from 17 million Americans

  • Rudy Giuliani, who helped lead Trump's bogus election-fraud conspiracy theory, is being mocked after warning of the dangers of misinformation

    After spending months pushing Trump's election fraud conspiracy theory, Giuliani unexpectedly warned of the dangers of misinformation.

  • Unemployment benefits will expire in 10 days if Congress doesn't pass a stimulus bill. Here's what else could expire this month.

    Unemployment benefits will expire on March 14 without a stimulus bill. Also on the table: paid sick leave, small business aid, and housing aid.

  • Fox News' scrappy White House correspondent grills Biden, who plays along

    The son of "Fox & Friends" host Steve Doocy has fast become a noisy fixture in the briefing room.

  • Biden and Europe allies worry Israel is preparing a substantial attack on Iran

    President Biden and allies in Europe are worried a revenge attack might scuttle nuclear talks with Iran.

  • High School Teacher's Nose and Teeth Damaged After Being Attacked With a 'Rock' in Seattle Chinatown

    A Japanese American woman ended up with a fractured nose and chipped teeth after she was struck with a hard object in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District last week. The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred while Noriko Nasu and her boyfriend, Michael Poffenbarger, were walking near 7th and King Streets around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 25. Police records say a male suspect struck Nasu in the face with what felt like a rock in a sock.

  • Kentucky man — and a motorcycle — found after 465-foot Grand Canyon fall, officials say

    He was reported as missing on Sunday.

  • Kentucky man — and a motorcycle — found after 465-foot Grand Canyon fall, officials say

    He was reported as missing on Sunday.

  • Kentucky man — and a motorcycle — found after 465-foot Grand Canyon fall, officials say

    He was reported as missing on Sunday.

  • Hilaria Baldwin opens up about having 2 babies who are 'almost like twins'

    The 37-year-old podcaster and yoga instructor recently welcomed her sixth child with her husband Alec Baldwin, about six months after their fifth.

  • Democrats limit eligibility for stimulus checks in Senate COVID bill

    President Biden agreed to a demand by moderate Democrats to begin phasing out stimulus checks at a faster rate.

  • It is hard to overstate just how unusual Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's media war with Buckingham Palace is

    A series of extraordinary confrontations have seen the Queen's household accused of a smear capaign and Markle accused of bullying.

  • Andrew Pierce, Senior Daily Mail Editor, Prompts Outrage for Questioning Meghan Markle’s Race

    WPA Pool/Getty ImagesMeghan Markle is expected to discuss racism in the U.K. in her sit-down with Oprah Winfrey that airs on Sunday.In a depressing illustration of the problem, which Prince Harry has previously described as “structural” in Britain, a prominent British journalist and frequent critic of Meghan Markle is under fire after launching an extraordinary and racist attack on her, in which he appeared to suggest the fact that he thinks she is “attractive” meant she could not be a victim of racism.Andrew Pierce, a senior editor at the Daily Mail who is a regular guest on British TV and radio shows, was hosting a talk radio show Wednesday when a caller suggested that Meghan had never been “fully accepted because of her skin color.”Pierce, who is white, responded, “Oh God, that one again! Do you look at her… and see a Black woman? Because I don’t. I see a very attractive, a very attractive woman. It’s never occurred to me. I never look at her and think, ‘Gosh she’s Black!’ in the way you look at Oprah Winfrey, you would be in no doubt. When they sit down and do that interview, you will see a Black woman called Oprah Winfrey and you will see a woman who describes [herself] as a woman of color. Her mother is Black, she’s from a mixed-race family of course. But I just don’t think people look at Meghan and think, ‘Oh I hate her, because of her skin color.’ I don’t see it. I don’t buy it.”Just a reminder of who Andrew Pierce is... (sound on) pic.twitter.com/wUKq6deFAY— Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) March 3, 2021 In his statement, Pierce utilizes colorism—the concept that because Markle is of a fairer complexion she cannot be a victim of racism. Instead, he compares her to Oprah Winfrey, implying that the media mogul’s darker skin color is not seen as being attractive because her features are overwhelmingly Black.This has been the case for a number of famous women. Michelle Obama constantly endured negative feedback about her looks before her husband even officially took his place in the White House. By highlighting Markle’s lighter skin, not only is Pierce diminishing her experiences but also perpetuating misunderstandings about racism.Pierce, a frequent critic of Markle, had earlier in the day been a guest on British TV show Good Morning Britain. The segment in which he appeared was criticized for featuring five white men talking about Meghan. Pierce attacked Meghan as hypocritical on the show over allegations she bullied staff at Buckingham Palace and also attacked her later in the day on Twitter for wearing jewelry gifted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.#Meghan wore diamonds from Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia 3 weeks says @thetimes after he ordered murder of #JamalKhashoggi it's not just appalling timing, why is she taking diamonds from Saudi which treats women as 3rd class citizens. So much for her worldwide equality campaign— Andrew Pierce (@toryboypierce) March 3, 2021 The shocking comments by Pierce that appeared to question Meghan’s race based on her appearance echo a revealing article written for Elle magazine in 2015 by Markle in which she said her race made it difficult for her to break through in Hollywood: “I wasn’t Black enough for the Black roles and I wasn’t white enough for the white ones, leaving me somewhere in the middle as the ethnic chameleon who couldn’t book a job.”She added: “Being biracial paints a blurred line that is equal parts staggering and illuminating.“While my mixed heritage may have created a grey area surrounding my self-identification, keeping me with a foot on both sides of the fence, I have come to embrace that. To say who I am, to share where I’m from, to voice my pride in being a strong, confident mixed-race woman.”On Martin Luther King Day 2016, Markle published a moving piece of writing on her now-shuttered blog The Tig that explored the overt and covert racism she and her family have experienced throughout their lives.Pierce’s remarks have generated outraged commentary on social media.This is what Meghan had to deal with. Listen to how Andrew Pierce defines the attractiveness and diversity of a black woman. Heartbreaking. @Oprah @GayleKing @meenaharris @RobinRoberts @MichelleObama @WhoopiGoldberg https://t.co/pDKD4tN6vH— Pam Ranberg (@PamRanberg) March 3, 2021 Nervousness at the palace about what Meghan might reveal in her interview with Oprah intensified today after a new promo clip of Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey was released. It shows Meghan accuse the British royal family of “perpetuating falsehoods” about her and her husband. Winfrey asks, “How do you feel about the palace hearing you speak your truth today?” Markle responds, “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us. And if that comes with risk of losing things, there is a lot that has been lost already.”Royals often use the term “The Firm” to refer to the monarchy.The Daily Beast has approached Associated Newspapers, Pierce’s employers, seeking comment. —Brooke Howard contributed to this reportRead more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.