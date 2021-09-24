Man charged following New Carlisle cornfield search

Sep. 24—A man who fled from deputies this week, sparking a search through a cornfield in New Carlisle, was arrested Thursday in Moorefield Twp.

Luke Anthony Adams, 30, was charged with receiving stolen property, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability and drug abuse, according to a Clark County Sheriff's Office press release.

Adams was found sitting in a Chevrolet Trailblazer at a fuel pump at the Speedway gas station located at 5050 Urbana Road on Thursday, the release said. This vehicle was stolen from Ellen Drive, located near the cornfield Adams fled to, Clark County Sheriff's Office Maj. Andy Reynolds told the News-Sun.

Deputies on Wednesday were dispatched to St. Rt. 235 and Marquart Road "in reference to a suspicious male walking around a house," a statement released from the sheriff's office on Wednesday said.

Deputies located Adams in a driveway standing next to a tan Chevrolet SUV, which Reynolds said was reported as stolen from the Columbus area. Deputies collected his information, and the Clark County Dispatch requested it from deputies a second time because information "did not come back correctly," the release said. An additional sheriff's office vehicle arrived on scene, and Adams reportedly fled on foot to a large cornfield, where deputies could not locate him.

The next morning, a deputy on patrol noticed Adams at the gas station.

"When checking the vehicle it was determined that this was the reported vehicle stolen," the release said.

The deputy also found a bag containing a handgun on the passenger seat in the vehicle, according to the release.

Adams is listed as an inmate at Clark County Jail as of Thursday afternoon. Charges related to the cornfield search, as well as to items allegedly stolen from vehicles in German Twp., are pending, Reynolds said.